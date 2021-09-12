Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE FLOW opened at $76.90 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

