Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

NYSE:PKI opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $191.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

