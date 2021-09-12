Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

