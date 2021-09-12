Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $41.80 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

