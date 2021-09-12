Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

