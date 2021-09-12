American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.79. 518,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.