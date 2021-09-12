American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $195.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

