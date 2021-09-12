American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 121.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.