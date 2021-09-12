American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 59.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 84.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.