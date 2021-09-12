American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 132,706 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

SGTX opened at $5.73 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $183.69 million and a P/E ratio of -21.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

