American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 651.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 20.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average is $173.79. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

