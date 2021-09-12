American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB opened at $44.02 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.