American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.