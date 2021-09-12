Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is LGL Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 17,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,465.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,327.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

