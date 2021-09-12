Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

