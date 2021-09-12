AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$25.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.86. AltaGas has a one year low of C$15.53 and a one year high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02.

Get AltaGas alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.27.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.