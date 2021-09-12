Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded down $59.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,838.42. 1,644,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,453.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

