Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

