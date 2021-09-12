Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Astronics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 152,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.06. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.