Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

HT opened at $8.88 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

