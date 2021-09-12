Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 136.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $688.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

