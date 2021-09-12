Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.17. 1,536,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,661. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

