Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

