Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 31,800 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.