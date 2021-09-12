Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

