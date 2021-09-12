Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.34 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 2,022.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 521,166 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 51.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of APA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

