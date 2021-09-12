Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.31 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

