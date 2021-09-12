Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.28 ($3.85).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €3.80 ($4.47). The company had a trading volume of 4,383,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.54. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

