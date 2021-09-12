Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.38 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 2,097,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,065. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

