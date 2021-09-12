Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 392 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.51. 635,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.45. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,772. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.