Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 417,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.80. 1,661,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,062. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

