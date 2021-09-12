Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.79 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,066,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,384,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

