Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.06 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.64. 1,164,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.90. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

