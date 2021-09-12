Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 45,724 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1,072.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,423. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

