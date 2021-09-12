Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Critical Comparison

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 16.12% 26.12% 12.63% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

26.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 10.05 $719.00 million $3.28 54.03 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 12.51 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agilent Technologies and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 2 20 0 2.91 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $134.98, indicating a potential downside of 23.84%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.45%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment consists of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics, as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

