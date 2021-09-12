Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

