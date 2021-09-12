Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Aflac by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

