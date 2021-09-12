AF Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 15th (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

AF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFAQU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 15th. AF Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of AFAQU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. AF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFAQU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.