Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) versus Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Financial Comparison

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 4 0 0 2.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.64 $137.70 million $1.67 25.38

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerojet Rocketdyne has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.09% 38.22% 5.67%

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Stable Road Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

