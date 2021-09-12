Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.