Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.