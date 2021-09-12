Advisor OS LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

