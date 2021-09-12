Advisor OS LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $650.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $605.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.15. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

