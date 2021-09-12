Advisor OS LLC Buys 374 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,437,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,068,000 after buying an additional 45,687 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $820.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.73 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

