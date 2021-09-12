Advisor OS LLC Acquires 2,003 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

