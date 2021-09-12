Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 22,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 433,736 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.62. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.26 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

