Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 52,097 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

