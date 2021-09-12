Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,628 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PFN stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.