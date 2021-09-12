Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,808,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,543,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,551,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,024,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.