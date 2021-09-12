Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.24. 1,323,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,929. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.